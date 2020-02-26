Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for RPS Group (RPS)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of RPS Group (LON: RPS) in the last few weeks:

2/26/2020 – RPS Group was upgraded by analysts at Liberum Capital to a “buy” rating. They now have a GBX 160 ($2.10) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 170 ($2.24).

2/19/2020 – RPS Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

2/19/2020 – RPS Group had its “add” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

2/10/2020 – RPS Group had its “add” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

2/4/2020 – RPS Group was downgraded by analysts at Liberum Capital to a “hold” rating.

1/27/2020 – RPS Group was upgraded by analysts at Peel Hunt to an “add” rating.

1/17/2020 – RPS Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

1/10/2020 – RPS Group had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 150 ($1.97) to GBX 200 ($2.63). They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

RPS Group stock traded down GBX 5.60 ($0.07) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 139.40 ($1.83). The stock had a trading volume of 197,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,098. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 168.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 151.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.64. RPS Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 93 ($1.22) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 198 ($2.60). The company has a market cap of $313.15 million and a PE ratio of 13.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be paid a GBX 2 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 23rd. RPS Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.68%.

RPS Group plc, a consultancy company, provides advice on the development and management of the built and natural environment; planning and development of strategic infrastructure; and evaluation and development of energy, water, and other resources. The company operates through Built and Natural Environment, Energy, and Australia Asia Pacific segments.

