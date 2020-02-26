Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Kirkland Lake Gold (KL)

Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE: KL) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

2/21/2020 – Kirkland Lake Gold had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$61.00 to C$58.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/21/2020 – Kirkland Lake Gold had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$67.00 to C$56.00.

2/21/2020 – Kirkland Lake Gold had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$61.00 to C$58.00.

2/21/2020 – Kirkland Lake Gold had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$65.00 to C$62.00.

2/4/2020 – Kirkland Lake Gold had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$71.00 to C$61.00.

2/4/2020 – Kirkland Lake Gold had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$53.00 to C$55.00.

1/31/2020 – Kirkland Lake Gold had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at National Bank Financial. They now have a C$58.00 price target on the stock.

1/28/2020 – Kirkland Lake Gold had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$60.00 to C$65.00.

1/15/2020 – Kirkland Lake Gold had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$55.00 to C$53.00.

TSE KL traded down C$0.47 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$48.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,754,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,772,080. The company has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion and a PE ratio of 20.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$53.04 and a 200 day moving average price of C$57.99. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd has a twelve month low of C$38.80 and a twelve month high of C$67.87.

Get Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd alerts:

Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported C$1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.17 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$544.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$541.05 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd will post 2.7917159 earnings per share for the current year.

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties. It owns and operates four underground gold mines, including the Macassa, Holt, and Taylor mines located in northeastern Ontario, Canada; and the Fosterville Mine located in Victoria, Australia, as well as three milling facilities in Canada and Australia.

Featured Article: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.