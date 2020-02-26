Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Cummins (CMI)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Cummins (NYSE: CMI):

2/13/2020 – Cummins was upgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $200.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $192.00.

2/7/2020 – Cummins had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $200.00 to $190.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/6/2020 – Cummins was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $167.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $162.00.

2/6/2020 – Cummins was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/5/2020 – Cummins had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $214.00 to $205.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/5/2020 – Cummins is now covered by analysts at Cowen Inc. They set a “hold” rating and a $173.00 price target on the stock.

2/5/2020 – Cummins had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $180.00 to $170.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/4/2020 – Cummins is now covered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/14/2020 – Cummins was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $205.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $180.00.

1/9/2020 – Cummins is now covered by analysts at Cowen Inc. They set a “market perform” rating and a $173.00 price target on the stock.

1/4/2020 – Cummins was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

Shares of CMI opened at $161.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $24.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $167.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $168.23. Cummins Inc. has a 12-month low of $141.14 and a 12-month high of $186.73.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 9.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.48 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a $1.311 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. Cummins’s payout ratio is 34.82%.

In related news, CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 10,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.54, for a total value of $1,750,290.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 95,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,022,855.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Mark J. Osowick sold 438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.88, for a total value of $72,655.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,226,184.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,280 shares of company stock valued at $2,727,957 in the last 90 days. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Cummins by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

