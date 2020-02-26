Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Netflix (NFLX)

Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

2/25/2020 – Netflix had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They now have a $400.00 price target on the stock.

2/13/2020 – Netflix had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

2/5/2020 – Netflix had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Corp. They now have a $426.00 price target on the stock.

2/5/2020 – Netflix was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/29/2020 – Netflix had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They now have a $390.00 price target on the stock.

1/27/2020 – Netflix had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $325.00 to $350.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/24/2020 – Netflix was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/24/2020 – Netflix was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $367.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Netflix’s fourth-quarter 2019 subscriber addition rate declined in the United States, primarily due to price hike and stiff competition. However, in international streaming markets, Netflix’s subscriber growth continued unabated, driven by a solid content portfolio. Moreover, the launch of low-priced mobile plans in India, Indonesia and Malaysia is expected to expand the subscriber base in the Asia Pacific. However, management expects net additions in the paid subscriber base to decline in first-quarter 2020. Notably, shares have underperformed the industry in the past year. Moreover, high streaming content obligation and increased spending are expected to hurt free cash flow generation. Nevertheless, a solid content portfolio and expanding bundle offerings through partnerships with telcos bode well for Netflix.”

1/23/2020 – Netflix had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

1/23/2020 – Netflix had its price target raised by analysts at Guggenheim from $400.00 to $420.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/23/2020 – Netflix was given a new $400.00 price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/22/2020 – Netflix had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $188.00 to $173.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

1/22/2020 – Netflix is now covered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

1/22/2020 – Netflix had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $385.00 to $400.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/22/2020 – Netflix had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $300.00 to $350.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/22/2020 – Netflix was given a new $430.00 price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/22/2020 – Netflix was given a new $420.00 price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/22/2020 – Netflix had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Pivotal Research. They now have a $425.00 price target on the stock.

1/22/2020 – Netflix had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They now have a $400.00 price target on the stock.

1/22/2020 – Netflix had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They now have a $415.00 price target on the stock.

1/22/2020 – Netflix had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a $415.00 price target on the stock.

1/22/2020 – Netflix had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Corp. They now have a $426.00 price target on the stock.

1/22/2020 – Netflix had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a $440.00 price target on the stock.

1/22/2020 – Netflix had its price target raised by analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt from $350.00 to $400.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/22/2020 – Netflix had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a $410.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $425.00.

1/21/2020 – Netflix had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $265.00 to $275.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/20/2020 – Netflix had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a $415.00 price target on the stock.

1/17/2020 – Netflix had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $370.00 to $405.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/15/2020 – Netflix had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Nomura. They now have a $330.00 price target on the stock.

1/15/2020 – Netflix had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a $415.00 price target on the stock.

1/14/2020 – Netflix had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a $422.00 price target on the stock.

1/14/2020 – Netflix had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They now have a $400.00 price target on the stock.

1/14/2020 – Netflix had its price target raised by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from $400.00 to $450.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/13/2020 – Netflix was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating.

1/7/2020 – Netflix had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a $425.00 price target on the stock.

1/6/2020 – Netflix was given a new $400.00 price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/4/2020 – Netflix was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/31/2019 – Netflix was given a new $400.00 price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/30/2019 – Netflix had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Imperial Capital. They now have a $446.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $360.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.19, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $355.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $310.90. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $252.28 and a 52-week high of $392.95.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 28.45% and a net margin of 9.26%. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Netflix news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 77,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.26, for a total transaction of $30,197,698.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 77,777 shares in the company, valued at $30,197,698.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 1,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.75, for a total value of $704,094.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 163,363 shares of company stock valued at $59,073,357 in the last quarter. 3.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its holdings in Netflix by 695.9% during the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 522,778 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $139,906,000 after buying an additional 457,098 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Netflix by 106.0% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,356 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 3,271 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Institutional investors own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

