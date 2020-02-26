Red Pulse Phoenix Reaches Market Cap of $2.56 Million (PHX)

Red Pulse Phoenix (CURRENCY:PHX) traded 9.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 26th. During the last week, Red Pulse Phoenix has traded down 23.8% against the US dollar. Red Pulse Phoenix has a total market cap of $2.56 million and $435,885.00 worth of Red Pulse Phoenix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Red Pulse Phoenix token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitbns, Switcheo Network, Coinrail and Binance.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Phoenix (PHX) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000091 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded down 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Red Pulse Phoenix

PHX is a token. Its launch date was October 8th, 2017. Red Pulse Phoenix’s total supply is 1,362,278,592 tokens and its circulating supply is 829,588,687 tokens. Red Pulse Phoenix’s official Twitter account is @red_pulse_china and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Red Pulse Phoenix is www.redpulse.com/landing. The Reddit community for Red Pulse Phoenix is /r/RedPulseToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Red Pulse Phoenix Token Trading

Red Pulse Phoenix can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinrail, Kucoin, Binance, Bitbns and Switcheo Network. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Red Pulse Phoenix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Red Pulse Phoenix should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Red Pulse Phoenix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

