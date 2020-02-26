RED (RED) Trading Down 14.4% Over Last 7 Days

RED (CURRENCY:RED) traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 26th. RED has a market capitalization of $403,818.00 and approximately $57,913.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, RED has traded down 14.4% against the US dollar. One RED token can currently be bought for about $0.0031 or 0.00000036 BTC on exchanges including Bibox, DDEX and Gate.io.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.33 or 0.00684019 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00010721 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000042 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00007599 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000702 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000228 BTC.

About RED

RED is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 30th, 2013. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 tokens. RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang. RED’s official website is ico.red-lang.org.

Buying and Selling RED

RED can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Bibox and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RED should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RED using one of the exchanges listed above.

