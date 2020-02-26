Red Rock Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:RRR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Red Rock Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:RRR) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.11.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RRR. Nomura lifted their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from to in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Bank of America cut shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 109,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after buying an additional 1,739 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in Red Rock Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $16,716,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Red Rock Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,089,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Red Rock Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at about $307,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 445,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,681,000 after buying an additional 10,241 shares during the period. 60.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Red Rock Resorts stock opened at $23.76 on Wednesday. Red Rock Resorts has a twelve month low of $16.76 and a twelve month high of $29.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -339.38 and a beta of 2.07.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.06). Red Rock Resorts had a positive return on equity of 6.25% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. The business had revenue of $460.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. Red Rock Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Red Rock Resorts will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Red Rock Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 222.22%.

About Red Rock Resorts

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, engages in casino entertainment, and gaming and entertainment businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas operations and Native American management. The company develops, manages, and operates casino entertainment properties; and owns and operates 10 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

