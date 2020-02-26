RedFOX Labs (RFOX) Tops 1-Day Volume of $46,236.00

RedFOX Labs (CURRENCY:RFOX) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 26th. One RedFOX Labs token can now be purchased for about $0.0079 or 0.00000090 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, RedFOX Labs has traded down 11.9% against the U.S. dollar. RedFOX Labs has a market cap of $848,143.00 and approximately $46,236.00 worth of RedFOX Labs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get RedFOX Labs alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51.39 or 0.00590077 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00091588 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.21 or 0.00117285 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00006643 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000448 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002817 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002291 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001478 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000652 BTC.

RedFOX Labs Token Profile

RedFOX Labs is a token. It launched on April 1st, 2019. RedFOX Labs’ total supply is 960,687,173 tokens and its circulating supply is 107,902,541 tokens. RedFOX Labs’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. RedFOX Labs’ official website is redfoxlabs.io. The Reddit community for RedFOX Labs is /r/redfox_labs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

RedFOX Labs Token Trading

RedFOX Labs can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coineal. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RedFOX Labs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RedFOX Labs should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RedFOX Labs using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for RedFOX Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RedFOX Labs and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.