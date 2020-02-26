Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG) Expected to Earn Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.98 Per Share

Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG) – Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Regency Centers in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Tsai now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.98 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.99. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Regency Centers’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.01 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.02 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.18 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Regency Centers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Regency Centers from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $71.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Regency Centers from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Regency Centers from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Regency Centers in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.00.

Shares of REG opened at $61.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.37. Regency Centers has a 12-month low of $60.35 and a 12-month high of $70.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.01.

Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $280.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.66 million. Regency Centers had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 3.86%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be issued a $0.595 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. This is an increase from Regency Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is currently 64.50%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in REG. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Regency Centers by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,986,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,133,670,000 after buying an additional 55,541 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Regency Centers by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,326,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $856,602,000 after buying an additional 269,047 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in Regency Centers by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 8,657,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $546,212,000 after buying an additional 2,748,940 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Regency Centers by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,430,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $405,668,000 after purchasing an additional 311,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments boosted its position in Regency Centers by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 4,589,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $289,558,000 after purchasing an additional 353,566 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

