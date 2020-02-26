Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Upgraded to Buy at Canaccord Genuity

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) was upgraded by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage presently has a $550.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 24.34% from the company’s previous close.

REGN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $411.00 to $410.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $344.00 to $358.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $418.25.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of REGN stock opened at $442.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 3.67. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $271.37 and a 52-week high of $457.60. The company has a market capitalization of $46.80 billion, a PE ratio of 23.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $377.06 and its 200 day moving average is $335.77.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.03 by $1.47. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 26.91%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 24.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the biopharmaceutical company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Chairman P Roy Vagelos sold 51,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.04, for a total transaction of $19,494,665.68. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 412,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,981,125.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director George L. Sing sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.98, for a total value of $5,579,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 130,095 shares in the company, valued at $48,392,738.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,524 shares of company stock worth $28,434,313 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in REGN. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 772 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 8.4% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 711 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 75.1% during the third quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 5,234 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 29.0% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 159,553 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,260,000 after purchasing an additional 35,861 shares during the period. Finally, Grandfield & Dodd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 17.4% during the third quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 13,617 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,777,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares during the period. 57.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

Featured Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.