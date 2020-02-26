Credit Suisse Group Raises Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Price Target to $510.00

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $420.00 to $510.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.62% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on REGN. Citigroup raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $340.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $355.00 to $492.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from to and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $423.75.

REGN traded up $10.50 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $452.85. The company had a trading volume of 890,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 928,282. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $377.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $335.77. The stock has a market cap of $46.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.53, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.24. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $271.37 and a 52 week high of $457.60.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.03 by $1.47. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 24.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 5th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the biopharmaceutical company to buy up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, VP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 1,682 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.14, for a total transaction of $632,667.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,647,429.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman P Roy Vagelos sold 51,842 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.04, for a total value of $19,494,665.68. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 412,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,981,125.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 76,524 shares of company stock valued at $28,434,313. Company insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,332,424 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,128,658,000 after acquiring an additional 125,777 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,692,675 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,386,526,000 after buying an additional 100,878 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,574,117 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,342,009,000 after acquiring an additional 44,258 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,225,827 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,211,234,000 after acquiring an additional 492,339 shares during the period. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,676,294 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $629,415,000 after acquiring an additional 34,084 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.54% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

