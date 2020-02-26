Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) Position Lowered by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management trimmed its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 937,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,467 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 1.41% of Reliance Steel & Aluminum worth $112,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 249.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 227,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,504,000 after buying an additional 162,118 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the third quarter worth $6,328,000. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 6.6% during the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 144,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,405,000 after purchasing an additional 8,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 2.2% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. 83.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, VP Stephen Paul Koch sold 6,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.31, for a total value of $702,512.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,437,591.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.22, for a total value of $360,660.00. Insiders have sold 22,160 shares of company stock worth $2,589,192 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RS traded up $1.55 on Wednesday, hitting $109.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,773. The company has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 4.46. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co has a 12 month low of $82.62 and a 12 month high of $122.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $116.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.65.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The company’s revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This is a boost from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.28%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $125.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine lowered Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Cowen downgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $123.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.00.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and related processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, auto, and heavy industries.

