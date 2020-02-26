Renault (RNO) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Renault (EPA: RNO):

2/20/2020 – Renault was given a new €37.00 ($43.02) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/19/2020 – Renault was given a new €28.00 ($32.56) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

2/17/2020 – Renault was given a new €38.00 ($44.19) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/17/2020 – Renault was given a new €45.00 ($52.33) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/14/2020 – Renault was given a new €45.00 ($52.33) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/14/2020 – Renault was given a new €41.00 ($47.67) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/14/2020 – Renault was given a new €62.00 ($72.09) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/14/2020 – Renault was given a new €42.00 ($48.84) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/6/2020 – Renault was given a new €42.00 ($48.84) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/4/2020 – Renault had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

1/29/2020 – Renault was given a new €47.00 ($54.65) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/28/2020 – Renault was given a new €41.00 ($47.67) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/28/2020 – Renault was given a new €62.00 ($72.09) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/27/2020 – Renault was given a new €38.00 ($44.19) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/23/2020 – Renault was given a new €45.00 ($52.33) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/21/2020 – Renault was given a new €38.00 ($44.19) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

1/16/2020 – Renault was given a new €50.00 ($58.14) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/10/2020 – Renault was given a new €60.00 ($69.77) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/6/2020 – Renault was given a new €41.00 ($47.67) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/6/2020 – Renault was given a new €47.00 ($54.65) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of RNO stock traded up €0.35 ($0.41) on Wednesday, hitting €29.09 ($33.82). 3,868,151 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,290,000. Renault SA has a one year low of €73.71 ($85.71) and a one year high of €100.70 ($117.09). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €36.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is €45.29.

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles. The company operates through Automotive, Sales Financing, and AVTOVAZ segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

