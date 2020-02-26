Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Director Sells $413,468.55 in Stock

Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Director John Cox sold 4,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.81, for a total transaction of $413,468.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,292.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Repligen stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $85.16. 510,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 373,886. Repligen Co. has a one year low of $52.87 and a one year high of $109.94. The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 193.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 14.70 and a current ratio of 16.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $100.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.45.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The biotechnology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Repligen had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 6.18%. The business had revenue of $69.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. Repligen’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Repligen Co. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on RGEN. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Repligen from $105.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Repligen in a research note on Monday, January 13th. BidaskClub cut shares of Repligen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Repligen from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, First Analysis raised shares of Repligen from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.50.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Castleark Management LLC lifted its position in Repligen by 193.5% during the third quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 75,780 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,812,000 after purchasing an additional 49,960 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in Repligen during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,014,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 51,470 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,761,000 after acquiring an additional 7,787 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 25,685 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 519,407 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,833,000 after acquiring an additional 22,586 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.15% of the company’s stock.

Repligen Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells products used to enhance the interconnected phases of the biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, APAC, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands to life sciences companies, which are the binding components of Protein A affinity resins; and growth factor products used to supplement cell culture media.

