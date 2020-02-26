Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01, reports. Repro Med Systems had a net margin of 1.37% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The company had revenue of $6.22 million for the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ KRMD traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.81. 56,297 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 175,453. The company has a current ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Repro Med Systems has a fifty-two week low of $1.38 and a fifty-two week high of $7.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.02.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Repro Med Systems from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th.

Repro Med Systems Company Profile

Repro Med Systems, Inc, doing business as RMS Medical Products, designs, manufactures, and markets portable medical devices primarily for the ambulatory infusion market in the United States and internationally. The company offers mechanical infusion product comprising the FREEDOM infusion systems that include the FREEDOM60 syringe driver, the FreedomEdge syringe driver, HIgH-Flo subcutaneous safety needle sets, and RMS precision flow rate tubing.

