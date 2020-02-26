Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for February, 26th (AHCO, AMWD, APY, ARL, BBSI, BLD, BN, BWXT, CARS, CRM)

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Wednesday, February 26th:

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $17.00 to $18.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) had its price target cut by Robert W. Baird from $120.00 to $116.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Apergy (NYSE:APY) had its target price cut by Stephens from $40.00 to $30.00. Stephens currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Aareal Bank (ETR:ARL) was given a €26.00 ($30.23) price target by analysts at DZ Bank AG. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) had its target price trimmed by Sidoti from $121.00 to $106.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) had its price target increased by Nomura from $120.00 to $130.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Danone (EPA:BN) was given a €74.00 ($86.05) target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) had its target price lowered by Robert W. Baird from $75.00 to $70.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) had its price target cut by Credit Suisse Group AG from $61.00 to $60.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) had its target price trimmed by Cfra from $16.00 to $14.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) had its target price boosted by SunTrust Banks, Inc. to $210.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) had its target price raised by Robert W. Baird from $200.00 to $210.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity from $185.00 to $200.00. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $21.00 to $23.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $19.00 to $20.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $70.00 to $77.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $19.00 to $17.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) had its target price increased by Nomura from $224.00 to $240.00. Nomura currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) had its price target raised by Loop Capital to $240.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) had its target price raised by JMP Securities from $15.00 to $16.50. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $7.00 to $8.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $82.00 to $88.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from $208.00 to $205.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $131.00 to $134.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) was given a €13.00 ($15.12) price target by analysts at Nord/LB. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $22.00 to $19.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $9.00 to $10.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $21.00 to $20.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) had its price target raised by Leerink Swann from $146.00 to $158.00. The firm currently has a positive rating on the stock.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Co from $81.00 to $83.00. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) had its target price raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc from $90.00 to $100.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) had its target price reduced by Robert W. Baird from $52.00 to $50.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) had its target price trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $225.00 to $215.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $266.00 to $255.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) had its price target increased by Stephens from $10.50 to $13.50. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) had its target price trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $26.00 to $24.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) had its price target lowered by Credit Suisse Group AG from $17.00 to $14.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $17.00 to $12.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) had its price target reduced by Loop Capital to $15.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) had its price target boosted by Robert W. Baird from $162.00 to $175.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Lendingtree (NASDAQ:TREE) had its target price reduced by Needham & Company LLC to $375.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $225.00 to $265.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock.

US Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $47.00 to $36.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock.

US Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) had its price target reduced by Sidoti from $57.00 to $44.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $17.00 to $13.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock.

