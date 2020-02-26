Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for February, 26th (APPF, BAYN, BEN, BLD, CRM, CVI, FATE, GLIBA, GLPI, HBM)

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Wednesday, February 26th:

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) had its price target increased by DA Davidson to $88.00. They currently have a reduce rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Bayer (FRA:BAYN) was given a €123.00 ($143.02) target price by analysts at Baader Bank. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group AG from $22.00 to $24.00. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) had its target price boosted by SunTrust Banks, Inc. to $115.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank AG from $185.00 to $195.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) was given a $180.00 price target by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) had its price target lowered by Credit Suisse Group AG from $43.00 to $40.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) had its price target boosted by Mizuho from $33.00 to $40.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

GCI Liberty (NASDAQ:GLIBA) had its price target raised by Benchmark Co. from $79.00 to $82.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $52.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) had its price target cut by Raymond James from C$6.50 to C$5.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) had its price target raised by SunTrust Banks, Inc. to $240.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) had its price target boosted by Leerink Swann from $75.00 to $97.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series A (NASDAQ:LBRDA) had its price target increased by Benchmark Co. from $136.00 to $145.00. Benchmark Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Marcus (NYSE:MCS) had its price target reduced by Barrington Research from $44.00 to $37.00. Barrington Research currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) was given a €230.00 ($267.44) target price by analysts at Nord/LB. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $59.00 to $57.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology (ETR:PFV) was given a €120.00 ($139.53) price target by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) had its target price boosted by Barrington Research from $46.00 to $52.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $93.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $140.00 to $135.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Rhoen Klinikum (ETR:RHK) was given a €17.60 ($20.47) price target by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Re/Max (NYSE:RMAX) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $39.00 to $37.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Co from $35.00 to $30.00. The firm currently has a positive rating on the stock.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) had its price target cut by Guggenheim from $30.00 to $21.00. The firm currently has a positive rating on the stock.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) had its price target reduced by Jefferies Financial Group Inc from $60.00 to $25.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Lendingtree (NASDAQ:TREE) had its target price trimmed by Stephens from $450.00 to $440.00.

Univar (NYSE:UNVR) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank AG from $28.00 to $24.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) had its target price cut by Credit Suisse Group AG from $9.00 to $8.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

