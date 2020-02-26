Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Restaurant Brands International (QSR)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Restaurant Brands International (NYSE: QSR) in the last few weeks:

2/16/2020 – Restaurant Brands International had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $77.00 price target on the stock.

2/14/2020 – Restaurant Brands International had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Longbow Research.

2/13/2020 – Restaurant Brands International had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a $83.00 price target on the stock.

2/11/2020 – Restaurant Brands International had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $68.00 to $70.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/11/2020 – Restaurant Brands International had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $66.00 to $68.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/11/2020 – Restaurant Brands International had its price target lowered by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $81.00 to $79.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/11/2020 – Restaurant Brands International had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a $71.00 price target on the stock.

2/10/2020 – Restaurant Brands International had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a $76.00 price target on the stock.

2/6/2020 – Restaurant Brands International had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $78.00 to $72.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/23/2020 – Restaurant Brands International had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $72.00 to $70.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/23/2020 – Restaurant Brands International had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $77.00 price target on the stock.

1/21/2020 – Restaurant Brands International was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $71.00 price target on the stock.

1/13/2020 – Restaurant Brands International had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc from $75.00 to $68.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/8/2020 – Restaurant Brands International was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating.

1/7/2020 – Restaurant Brands International was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

QSR opened at $62.94 on Wednesday. Restaurant Brands International Inc has a 1-year low of $60.58 and a 1-year high of $79.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18. The stock has a market cap of $19.68 billion, a PE ratio of 26.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.19.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 32.40% and a net margin of 11.48%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International Inc will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This is a boost from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is 73.53%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors increased its position in Restaurant Brands International by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,822,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,008,909,000 after buying an additional 3,160,860 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Restaurant Brands International by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,007,936 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $638,205,000 after buying an additional 1,165,219 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Restaurant Brands International by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,596,571 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $611,974,000 after buying an additional 40,583 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its position in Restaurant Brands International by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 7,718,513 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $492,722,000 after buying an additional 185,438 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Restaurant Brands International by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,626,507 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $186,776,000 after buying an additional 110,647 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

