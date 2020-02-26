Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Floor & Decor (FND)

Floor & Decor (NYSE: FND) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

2/25/2020 – Floor & Decor was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $65.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. is a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories which offering a broad in-stock assortment of tile, wood, laminate and natural stone flooring. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Smyrna, Georgia. “

2/24/2020 – Floor & Decor was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $65.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $40.00.

2/24/2020 – Floor & Decor had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Loop Capital. They now have a $56.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

2/21/2020 – Floor & Decor had its price target raised by analysts at Stephens from $56.00 to $72.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/21/2020 – Floor & Decor had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $56.00 to $65.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/21/2020 – Floor & Decor had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $53.00 to $60.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/21/2020 – Floor & Decor had its price target raised by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $48.00 to $56.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

2/21/2020 – Floor & Decor had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $46.00 to $55.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/21/2020 – Floor & Decor had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $48.00 to $52.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/21/2020 – Floor & Decor had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $58.00 to $63.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/21/2020 – Floor & Decor had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co. They now have a $64.00 price target on the stock.

2/21/2020 – Floor & Decor had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from to .

2/17/2020 – Floor & Decor was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. is a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories which offering a broad in-stock assortment of tile, wood, laminate and natural stone flooring. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Smyrna, Georgia. “

2/4/2020 – Floor & Decor was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. is a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories which offering a broad in-stock assortment of tile, wood, laminate and natural stone flooring. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Smyrna, Georgia. “

2/4/2020 – Floor & Decor was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/3/2020 – Floor & Decor was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $55.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. is a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories which offering a broad in-stock assortment of tile, wood, laminate and natural stone flooring. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Smyrna, Georgia. “

1/24/2020 – Floor & Decor had its price target raised by analysts at Guggenheim from $55.00 to $60.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/23/2020 – Floor & Decor had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $41.00 to $48.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/6/2020 – Floor & Decor had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from $52.00 to $59.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

FND stock traded down $1.36 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.44. 1,377,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 960,834. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Floor & Decor Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $35.17 and a 52 week high of $62.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.89.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The firm had revenue of $527.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $527.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Floor & Decor Holdings Inc will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Peter Starrett sold 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total transaction of $1,671,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,128 shares in the company, valued at $1,931,183.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 13,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total transaction of $659,287.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,935,623.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 2,800.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 18.3% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the third quarter worth about $191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

