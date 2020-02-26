Research Analysts Set Expectations for First Majestic Silver Corp.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:AG)

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for First Majestic Silver in a report issued on Tuesday, February 25th. B. Riley analyst A. Graf anticipates that the mining company will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $7.40 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for First Majestic Silver’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

Get First Majestic Silver alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Majestic Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.47.

Shares of AG opened at $9.34 on Wednesday. First Majestic Silver has a twelve month low of $5.48 and a twelve month high of $12.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.70 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in First Majestic Silver by 66.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,984 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 11,125 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Majestic Silver by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 31,229 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 5,016 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its stake in First Majestic Silver by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 19,169 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in First Majestic Silver in the fourth quarter worth about $827,000. Finally, Bluefin Trading LLC lifted its stake in First Majestic Silver by 614.3% in the fourth quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 86,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.37% of the company’s stock.

About First Majestic Silver

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. It owns and operates six silver producing mines, including the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 101,837 hectares located in Sonora; La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila; La Parrilla Silver Mine covering an area of 69,478 hectares located in Durango; Del Toro Silver Mine covering an area of 2,159 hectares situated in Zacatecas; San Martin Silver Mine covering an area of 38,512 hectares located in Jalisco; and La Guitarra Silver Mine that consists of 39,714 hectares situated in México State.

Recommended Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for First Majestic Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Majestic Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.