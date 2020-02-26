Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for February, 26th (AMZN, DIS, NIO, PSO, TJX, WIT, WLKP, WYGPY, XCUR, YY)

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Wednesday, February 26th:

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) was upgraded by analysts at Edward Jones from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Get Amazoncom Inc alerts:

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Bank of America Corp. They currently have a target price on the stock.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) had its underperform rating reiterated by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

Pearson (NYSE:PSO) was downgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from a neutral rating to an underperform rating.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) was upgraded by analysts at Cfra from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating. The firm currently has $76.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $66.00.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “WIPRO LTD-ADR provides comprehensive IT solutions and services, including systems integration, Information Systems outsourcing, package implementation, software application development and maintenance, and research and development services to corporations globally. Wipro Limited is the first PCMM Level 5 and SEI CMM Level certified IT Services Company globally. “

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Westlake Chemical Partners LP is a manufacturer and supplier of petrochemicals, vinyls, polymers and building products. It focuses on offering ethylene co-products, including propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen. Its offerings are used for a wide variety of consumer and industrial products, including food packaging, automotive products, coatings, pipes and residential construction materials. Westlake Chemical Partners LP is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

WORLEYPARSONS L/ADR (OTCMKTS:WYGPY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Worley Limited delivers projects, provides expertise in engineering, procurement and construction and offers consulting and advisory services. The company cover the full lifecycle, from creating new assets to sustaining and enhancing operating assets, in the hydrocarbons, mining, mineral, metals, chemicals, power and infrastructure sectors. Worley Limited, formerly known as WorleyParsons Limited, is based in North Sydney, Australia. “

Exicure (OTCMKTS:XCUR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Exicure Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It is engaged in developing therapeutics for immuno-oncology, inflammatory diseases and genetic disorders based on our proprietary Spherical Nucleic Acid technology. Exicure Inc. is based in IL, United States. “

YY (NASDAQ:YY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $64.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “JOYY Inc. provides a social media platform. JOYY Inc., formerly known as YY Inc., is based in GUANGZHOU, China. “

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $94.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Zendesk, Inc. is a software development company. It provides a software-as-a-service, or SaaS, customer service platform. The Company offers applications that allow clients to manage incoming support requests from end customers from any Internet connected computer. It provides customer service through its platform in approximately 40 languages to customers in various industries, such as business technology, telecommunications, education/non-profit, consumer technology, media/entertainment, and retail/ecommerce. Zendesk, Inc. is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company which focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary synthetic cannabinoid therapeutics formulated for transdermal delivery. Its product candidates which are in clinical trial stage include ZYN002 and ZYN001 synthetic transdermal cannabinoid therapeutics for indications including refractory epilepsy, Fragile X syndrome, osteoarthritis, fibromyalgia and peripheral neuropathic pain. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Devon, Pennsylvania. “

Receive News & Ratings for Amazoncom Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazoncom Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.