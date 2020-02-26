Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for February, 26th (ATR, AWR, BHE, DE, DYAI, EGHT, EXK, HSII, LOW, MVIS)

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Wednesday, February 26th:

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co. The firm currently has a $110.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $115.00.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) had its underweight rating reissued by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co. They currently have a $87.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $78.00.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) was upgraded by analysts at Sidoti from a neutral rating to a buy rating. They currently have $36.00 target price on the stock.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Argus.

Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Dawson James.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Stephens. Stephens currently has a $27.00 price target on the stock.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) was downgraded by analysts at Noble Financial from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Barrington Research. They currently have a $31.00 price target on the stock.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. Wedbush currently has a $135.00 price target on the stock.

Microvision (NASDAQ:MVIS) was downgraded by analysts at Craig Hallum from a buy rating to a hold rating.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a hold rating to a buy rating. Stifel Nicolaus currently has $81.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $71.00.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Robert W. Baird. The firm currently has a $95.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $90.00.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) was downgraded by analysts at Craig Hallum from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at BTIG Research.

Pearson (NYSE:PSO) was downgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from a neutral rating to an underperform rating.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) was upgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from a market perform rating to an outperform rating.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp (NYSE:SMFG) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “SUMITOMO MITSUI FINANCIAL GROUP, INC., is a financial holding company established through a share transfer from Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation. As a holding company, SMFG has functions such as strategic planning, management, resource allocation, strategic planning of information systems, financial management, investor relations, risk management, human resource management for group executives, and business auditing of the group as a whole. Sumitomo Mitsui Card Company, Limited, SMBC Leasing Company, Limited, SMBC Friend Securities and The Japan Research Institute are wholly-owned subsidiaries of SMFG. “

SMTC (NASDAQ:SMTX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “SMTC Corp. is a leading provider of advanced electronics manufacturing services to electronics industry original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company services its customers through manufacturing and technology centers strategically located in key technology corridors in the United States, Canada, Europe and a cost-effective region of Mexico. The company’s full range of value- added services include product design, procurement, prototyping, assembly, final system build, comprehensive supply chain management, global distribution and after-sales support. “

SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:SONVY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Sonova Holding AG is a manufacturer of hearing care solutions. The company’s operating business brands consists of Phonak, Unitron, Advanced Bionics and AudioNova. Its product portfolio consists of hearing instruments and cochlear implants to wireless communication solutions. Sonova Holding AG is headquartered in Stäfa, Switzerland. “

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Sociedad Quimica Minera Chile SA produces fertilizer and iodine and manufactures industrial chemicals and iodine derivative products. The Company sells its products in over 60 countries throughout the world. “

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $20.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “SSR Mining Inc. is a mining company. It focused on the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of precious metal projects. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and mineral properties. It principally serves electronics, coin fabrication, dentistry, jewelry, other industrial, technology, pharmaceuticals and solar energy markets. SSR Mining Inc, formerly known as Silver Standard Resources Inc, is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. According to Zacks, “State Auto Financial Corporation is an insurance holding company, which engages, through its subsidiaries, primarily in the property and casualty insurance business. The company’s principal subsidiary is State Auto Property and Casualty Insurance Company. State Auto P&C is a regional insurer engaged primarily in writing personal and commercial automobile, homeowners, commercial multi-peril, workers’ compensation and fire insurance. “

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at BTIG Research. BTIG Research currently has a $24.00 target price on the stock.

