Research Analysts’ Upgrades for February, 26th (ALLO, AMGN, AMRN, ANAB, ANIK, AOBC, ARGO, ASMB, ATEX, BKCC)

Research Analysts’ upgrades for Wednesday, February 26th:

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOBC) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Blackrock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Dmc Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Cellular Biomedicine Group (NASDAQ:CBMG) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Clinigen Group (LON:CLIN) was upgraded by analysts at Liberum Capital to a hold rating. They currently have GBX 790 ($10.39) price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 820 ($10.79).

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S (NASDAQ:DBVT) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Global Indemnity (NASDAQ:GBLI) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Iradimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $142.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. is a specialty insurance company. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, professional liability, excess casualty, energy, general casualty, life sciences, allied health, product liability, healthcare, commercial property, management liability, inland marine, environmental, public entity and commercial insurance. The Company also writes homeowners insurance in the personal lines market. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. is based in Richmond, Virginia. “

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina (NYSE:LOMA) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $7.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina SA operates as a cement manufacturer. The Company focuses on the manufacture and commercialization of cement, masonry cement, aggregates, concrete and lime. Its products primarily distributed to professionals in the construction and engineering sector. Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina SA is based in BUENOS AIRES, Argentina. “

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “LTC Properties, Inc., a health care real estate investment trust, invests primarily in long-term care and other health care related facilities through mortgage loans, facility lease transactions and other investments. Their primary objectives are to sustain and enhance stockholder equity value and provide current income for distribution to stockholders through real estate investments in long-term care facilities and other health care related facilities managed by experienced operators providing quality care. “

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $3.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Lexicon Genetics Incorporated is a leader in defining the functions of genes for drug discovery using large-scale knockout mouse technology. Lexicon has invented high-throughput gene trapping technology to discover thousands of genes and expand its OmniBank library of tens of thousands of mouse clones. The Company uses an integrated platform of functional genomic technologies to accelerate large-scale analysis of mammalian gene function for drug discovery. “

Mantech International (NASDAQ:MANT) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

MFA FINL INC/SH (NYSE:MFA) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “MFA Mortgage Investments, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the business of investing in mortgage-backed securities. The company also has indirect investment in Lealand Place, a multifamily apartment property located in Lawrenceville, Georgia. In addition, it provides investment advisory services to a third-party institution with respect to their MBS portfolio investments. “

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $7.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Medallion Financial Corp. is a specialty finance company that originates and services loans that finance taxicab medallions and various types of commercial loans. “

Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Moog (NYSE:MOG.A) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $94.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Moog Inc is a designer, manufacturer, and integrator of precision motion control products and solutions. Moog Inc high-performance systems control military and commercial aircraft, satellites and space vehicles, launch vehicles, missiles, industrial machinery, wind energy, marine applications, and medical equipment. Moog Inc world-class product lines in servo and proportional valves, servo motors and drives, servo actuators, motion systems, controllers and software, and slip rings for data and power transmission provide the highest performance for hydraulic, electric, and hybrid systems. Moog Inc motion control technology enhances performance in a variety of markets and applications, from commercial aircraft cockpits, to power-generation turbines, to Formula One racing, to medical infusion systems. Moog Inc supports talented people, allowing them to approach their work with energy, enthusiasm, and the promise of success. “

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) (TSE:NDM) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Northern Dynasty owns the rights to purchase 100% of the Pebble gold-copper-molybdenum porphyry deposit, where successful drilling programs have delineated an Inferred Mineral Resource. Northern Dynasty is the largest gold deposit and one of the largest copper deposits in North America. “

NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. is a biotechnology company. It is engaged in developing antisense therapies to address genetic diseases. The company’s proprietary platform includes PATrOL(TM). NeuBase Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Ohr Pharmaceutical Inc., is based in Pittsburgh, United States. “

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $9.75 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “NATIONAL CINEMEDIA operates the largest digital in theatre network in North America that allows them to distribute advertisements and other content for our advertising, meetings and events businesses utilizing our proprietary digital content network. They have long term exhibitor services agreements with our founding members, Cinemark and Regal, the three largest motion picture exhibition companies in the U.S.and multi year agreements with several other theatre operators whom they refer to as network affiliates. The network affiliate agreements grant them exclusive rights, subject to limited exceptions, to sell advertising on their theatre screens. “

Northfield Bancorp (NASDAQ:NFBK) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

National General (NASDAQ:NGHC) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

NOSTRUM OIL & G/ADR (OTCMKTS:NSTRY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC is an oil and gas company. It engaged in the production, development and exploration of oil and gas primarily in the pre-Caspian Basin. The company’s principal producing asset consists of Nostrum in the Chinarevskoye field. Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC is based in Amsterdam, Netherlands. “

National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Pope Resources (NASDAQ:POPE) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Prudential (LON:PRU) was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG to a buy rating. They currently have GBX 1,600 ($21.05) price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 1,500 ($19.73).

Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

PUYI INC/ADR (NASDAQ:PUYI) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

SilverCrest Metals (NASDAQ:SILV) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Southern National Banc. of Virginia (NASDAQ:SONA) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

SurModics (NASDAQ:SRDX) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

ThermoGenesisHoldingsInc . (NASDAQ:THMO) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Telenav (NASDAQ:TNAV) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

