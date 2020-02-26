Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for PrairieSky Royalty (PSK)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for PrairieSky Royalty (TSE: PSK):

2/12/2020 – PrairieSky Royalty was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Firstegy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/12/2020 – PrairieSky Royalty was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a C$15.50 price target on the stock, down previously from C$17.50.

2/11/2020 – PrairieSky Royalty had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$16.00 to C$16.50. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

2/11/2020 – PrairieSky Royalty had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$19.00 price target on the stock.

2/11/2020 – PrairieSky Royalty had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Tudor Pickering. They now have a C$16.00 price target on the stock.

2/11/2020 – PrairieSky Royalty was given a new C$16.00 price target on by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/11/2020 – PrairieSky Royalty had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$22.00 to C$23.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/31/2020 – PrairieSky Royalty had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$16.50 to C$16.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

PSK stock opened at C$13.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.48. PrairieSky Royalty Ltd has a 1 year low of C$11.99 and a 1 year high of C$20.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$14.92 and its 200-day moving average price is C$15.52.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.95%. PrairieSky Royalty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 163.52%.

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It hold interests in approximately 7.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 1.1 million acres with coal titles; 7.8 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; and other acreage.

