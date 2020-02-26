Restaurant Group (LON:RTN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Restaurant Group (LON:RTN) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 11.87 ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 11.90 ($0.16) by GBX (0.03) ($0.00), Digital Look Earnings reports.

RTN stock traded down GBX 8.50 ($0.11) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 109 ($1.43). The stock had a trading volume of 3,185,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,090,000. Restaurant Group has a 1-year low of GBX 110.10 ($1.45) and a 1-year high of GBX 167.70 ($2.21). The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.93. The company has a market capitalization of $535.73 million and a P/E ratio of -5.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 133.91 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 141.83.

Get Restaurant Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Restaurant Group to a “sector performer” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from GBX 180 ($2.37) to GBX 170 ($2.24) in a report on Friday, January 10th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Restaurant Group in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Restaurant Group in a report on Friday, February 21st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Restaurant Group in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Restaurant Group to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from GBX 175 ($2.30) to GBX 150 ($1.97) in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 159.38 ($2.10).

Restaurant Group Company Profile

The Restaurant Group plc operates restaurants and pub restaurants in the United Kingdom. Its brands include Frankie & Benny's, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Brunning & Price, Garfunkel's, Firejacks, Wagamama, and Joe's Kitchen. The company also operates TRG concessions that provide table service, counter service, sandwich shops, pubs, and bars.

Featured Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.