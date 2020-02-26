Reviewing Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) and Marlin Business Services (NYSE:MRLN)

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) and Marlin Business Services (NASDAQ:MRLN) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Bank of New York Mellon and Marlin Business Services, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bank of New York Mellon 3 5 4 0 2.08 Marlin Business Services 0 0 0 0 N/A

Bank of New York Mellon currently has a consensus target price of $51.50, indicating a potential upside of 24.49%. Given Bank of New York Mellon’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Bank of New York Mellon is more favorable than Marlin Business Services.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Bank of New York Mellon and Marlin Business Services’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bank of New York Mellon $20.77 billion 1.84 $4.44 billion $4.02 10.29 Marlin Business Services $166.66 million 1.45 $27.12 million $2.20 9.05

Bank of New York Mellon has higher revenue and earnings than Marlin Business Services. Marlin Business Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bank of New York Mellon, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

84.5% of Bank of New York Mellon shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.2% of Marlin Business Services shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of Bank of New York Mellon shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.3% of Marlin Business Services shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Bank of New York Mellon pays an annual dividend of $1.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Marlin Business Services pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Bank of New York Mellon pays out 30.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Marlin Business Services pays out 25.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Bank of New York Mellon has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years. Bank of New York Mellon is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Bank of New York Mellon and Marlin Business Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bank of New York Mellon 21.39% 10.49% 1.07% Marlin Business Services 17.67% 13.24% 2.16%

Risk and Volatility

Bank of New York Mellon has a beta of 1.11, indicating that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Marlin Business Services has a beta of 0.81, indicating that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Bank of New York Mellon beats Marlin Business Services on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts. The company also provides mutual funds, separate accounts, and wealth management and private banking services; and trust and registered investment advisory services. In addition, it engages in leasing, corporate treasury, derivative and other trading, corporate and bank-owned life insurance, renewable energy investment, and business exit activities. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation was founded in 1784 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Marlin Business Services Company Profile

Marlin Business Services Corp. provides credit products and services to small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company's products and services include loans and leases for the acquisition of commercial equipment and working capital loans. It offers lease finance to approximately 100 categories of equipment. As of December 31, 2018, the company had a portfolio of approximately 94,000 equipment finance leases and loans. It also offers property reinsurance coverage for its financed equipment; and operates a commercial bank that issues certificates of deposit and money market demand accounts, as well as provides small business loans. The company provides its solutions through a network of independent commercial equipment dealers and national account programs, as well as through direct solicitation and relationships with select lease and loan brokers. Marlin Business Services Corp. was founded in 1997 and is based in Mount Laurel, New Jersey.

