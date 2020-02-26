Reviewing Nuvo Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:NRIFF) and Leap Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:LPTX)

Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) and Nuvo Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:NRIFF) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Leap Therapeutics and Nuvo Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Leap Therapeutics N/A N/A -$23.14 million ($2.51) -1.05 Nuvo Pharmaceuticals $15.43 million 0.49 -$4.75 million N/A N/A

Nuvo Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Leap Therapeutics.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

13.7% of Leap Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 35.4% of Leap Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Leap Therapeutics has a beta of 2.24, meaning that its share price is 124% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nuvo Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.15, meaning that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Leap Therapeutics and Nuvo Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Leap Therapeutics N/A -300.58% -161.73% Nuvo Pharmaceuticals -1.56% -43.73% -4.22%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Leap Therapeutics and Nuvo Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Leap Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00 Nuvo Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A

Leap Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $3.92, indicating a potential upside of 48.36%. Given Leap Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Leap Therapeutics is more favorable than Nuvo Pharmaceuticals.

Summary

Leap Therapeutics beats Nuvo Pharmaceuticals on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Leap Therapeutics

Leap Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, acquires and develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its clinical stage programs include DKN-01, a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial in patients with esophagogastric, biliary tract, gynecologic, and non-small cell lung cancers, as well as hepatocellular carcinoma, a type of liver cancer. The company's clinical stage programs also include TRX518, a monoclonal antibody, which is in clinical trial targeting the glucocorticoid-induced tumor necrosis factor-related receptor in patients with solid tumors. It has collaboration agreement with Merck KGaA and Pfizer Inc. to evaluate the company's TRX518, a GITR agonist, in combination with avelumab, a human anti-PD-L1 IgG1 monoclonal antibody, and chemotherapy. The company was formerly known as HealthCare Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Leap Therapeutics, Inc. in November 2015. Leap Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Nuvo Pharmaceuticals

Nuvo Pharmaceuticals Inc., a commercial healthcare company, produces and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers Pennsaid, a topical pain product that is used to treat the signs and symptoms of osteoarthritis of the knee; Pennsaid 2%, a follow-on product to Pennsaid for the treatment of the pain of osteoarthritis of the knee; Heated Lidocaine/Tetracaine (HLT) Patch, a topical patch that provides local analgesia prior to painful needle procedures, such as dialysis, blood draws, and pediatric needles; and Resultz, an over-the-counter product intended to kill head lice and remove their eggs from hair. The company was formerly known as Nuvo Research Inc. and changed its name to Nuvo Pharmaceuticals Inc. in March 2016. Nuvo Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

