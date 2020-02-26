Reviewing Ottawa Savings Bancorp (NASDAQ:OTTW) & Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB)

Ottawa Savings Bancorp (NASDAQ:OTTW) and Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Ottawa Savings Bancorp and Kentucky First Federal Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ottawa Savings Bancorp 12.93% 3.78% 0.65% Kentucky First Federal Bancorp 7.45% 1.49% 0.30%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Ottawa Savings Bancorp and Kentucky First Federal Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ottawa Savings Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Kentucky First Federal Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

23.5% of Ottawa Savings Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.6% of Kentucky First Federal Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 7.0% of Ottawa Savings Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.0% of Kentucky First Federal Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Ottawa Savings Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.3%. Ottawa Savings Bancorp has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ottawa Savings Bancorp and Kentucky First Federal Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ottawa Savings Bancorp $14.99 million 3.05 $1.94 million N/A N/A Kentucky First Federal Bancorp $12.94 million 4.80 $810,000.00 N/A N/A

Ottawa Savings Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Kentucky First Federal Bancorp.

Volatility and Risk

Ottawa Savings Bancorp has a beta of 0.43, suggesting that its stock price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kentucky First Federal Bancorp has a beta of 0.47, suggesting that its stock price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Ottawa Savings Bancorp beats Kentucky First Federal Bancorp on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ottawa Savings Bancorp

Ottawa Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Ottawa Savings Bank, a chartered savings bank that provides various financial services to individual and corporate customers in Illinois. The company offers various deposit accounts, including checking, money market, regular savings, club savings, certificate, and various retirement accounts. It also provides one-to-four family residential, multi-family and non-residential real estate, commercial, and construction loans; and consumer loans comprising auto, share, and personal unsecured loans, as well as home equity lines of credit. The company was formerly known as Ottawa Savings Bancorp, Inc. and changed its name to Ottawa Bancorp, Inc. in October 2016. Ottawa Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1871 and is headquartered in Ottawa, Illinois.

About Kentucky First Federal Bancorp

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp operates as the holding company for First Federal Savings and Loan Association of Hazard, and Frankfort First Bancorp, Inc. that provide various banking products and services in Kentucky. Its deposit products include passbook savings and certificate accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises one-to four-family residential mortgage loans; construction loans; mortgage loans secured by multi-family property; nonresidential loans that are secured by commercial office buildings, churches, and properties used for other purposes; commercial non-mortgage loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, loans secured by savings deposits, automobile loans, and unsecured or personal loans. In addition, it invests in mortgage-backed securities; and provides insurance products and services. As of October 19, 2018, it operated through seven banking offices. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Hazard, Kentucky. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp is a subsidiary of First Federal Mutual Holding Company.

