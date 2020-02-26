Reviewing Polar Wireless (OTCMKTS:BCDI) and RealPage (OTCMKTS:RP)

Polar Wireless (OTCMKTS:BCDI) and RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Polar Wireless and RealPage’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Polar Wireless N/A N/A N/A RealPage 4.61% 9.76% 4.94%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Polar Wireless and RealPage, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Polar Wireless 0 0 0 0 N/A RealPage 0 3 6 0 2.67

RealPage has a consensus target price of $68.86, indicating a potential upside of 18.54%. Given RealPage’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe RealPage is more favorable than Polar Wireless.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

90.1% of RealPage shares are held by institutional investors. 17.1% of RealPage shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Polar Wireless and RealPage’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Polar Wireless N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A RealPage $869.48 million 6.34 $34.72 million $1.10 52.81

RealPage has higher revenue and earnings than Polar Wireless.

Summary

RealPage beats Polar Wireless on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Polar Wireless Company Profile

Polar Wireless Corp., a development stage company, focuses on packaging, selling, distributing, and supporting open-source network security software. It intends to provide ChainMail, a freeware document protection (encryption) application that would allow users to encrypt outgoing email messages and decrypt incoming messages; ChainMail Pro, a retail version of ChainMail; and Impasse, a network intrusion detection application, which would monitor networks and detect activity that indicates the presence of an intruder on the network. The company was formerly known as Barricode, Inc. and changed its name to Polar Wireless Corp. in June 2010. Polar Wireless Corp. was founded in 2006 and is based in Richmond Hill, Canada.

RealPage Company Profile

RealPage, Inc. provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite, a property management solution for multi-family, affordable property, rural housing, military housing, senior and student living, and commercial property types; and Propertyware, an on demand property management system for single-family properties, and small and centrally managed multifamily properties. The company also provides RealPage Financial Services for back office accounting; Kigo, a vacation rental property management system; spend management solutions for property owners and managers; SmartSource IT for IT management and support services; and EasyLMS, a learning management system. In addition, it offers Online Leasing, Contact Center, Websites and Syndication, Intelligent Lease Management, LeaseLabs, Lead2Lease CRM, Resident Screening, and MyNewPlace solutions that manage leasing and marketing processes, including Websites and syndication, paid lead generation, organic lead generation, lead management, automated lead closure, lead analytics, real-time unit availability, automated online apartment leasing, applicant screening, and creative content design. Further, the company provides resident services solutions, such as resident utility management, resident payments, resident portal, contact center maintenance, and renter's insurance for utility billing, renter payment processing, service requests, lease renewals, renter's insurance, and consulting and advisory services; asset optimization solutions covering yieldstar revenue management, business intelligence, and asset and investment management platforms; and professional services, such as consulting and implementation, as well as training programs. RealPage, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Richardson, Texas.

