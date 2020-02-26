Reviewing Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT) & Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD)

Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT) and Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.1% of Qutoutiao shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.0% of Trade Desk shares are held by institutional investors. 17.4% of Trade Desk shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Qutoutiao has a beta of 0.69, indicating that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Trade Desk has a beta of 2.74, indicating that its share price is 174% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Qutoutiao and Trade Desk, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Qutoutiao 0 0 2 0 3.00 Trade Desk 0 7 9 0 2.56

Qutoutiao presently has a consensus price target of $8.85, suggesting a potential upside of 54.45%. Trade Desk has a consensus price target of $260.67, suggesting a potential downside of 2.34%. Given Qutoutiao’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Qutoutiao is more favorable than Trade Desk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Qutoutiao and Trade Desk’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Qutoutiao $43.70 million 37.14 -$282.54 million ($2.10) -2.73 Trade Desk $477.29 million 25.24 $88.14 million $1.92 139.01

Trade Desk has higher revenue and earnings than Qutoutiao. Qutoutiao is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Trade Desk, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Qutoutiao and Trade Desk’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Qutoutiao -48.30% -380.12% -89.23% Trade Desk 15.99% 20.31% 7.75%

Summary

Trade Desk beats Qutoutiao on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Qutoutiao

Qutoutiao Inc. operates mobile platforms for the distribution, consumption, and sharing of light entertainment content in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Qutoutiao, a mobile application that aggregates articles and short videos from professional media and freelancers and presents customized feeds to users; and Quduopai, a mobile application that allows users to create, upload, and view videos. It also provides Midu Novels, a mobile literature application that offers users free literature supported by advertising. The company was formerly known as Qtech Ltd. and changed its name to Qutoutiao Inc. in July 2018. Qutoutiao Inc. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc., a technology company, provides a self-service omnichannel software platform that enables clients to purchase and manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows clients to manage integrated advertising campaigns in various advertising channels and formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on a multitude of devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV (CTV). It serves advertising agencies and other service providers for advertisers. The Trade Desk, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Ventura, California.

