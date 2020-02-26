Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $147.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.64 million. Revolve Group updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE:RVLV traded down $2.53 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.78. The stock had a trading volume of 4,061,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 960,058. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.31. Revolve Group has a 1-year low of $14.35 and a 1-year high of $48.36.

In other news, COO David Pujades sold 12,912 shares of Revolve Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total value of $250,234.56. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 12,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,234.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 112,836 shares of company stock worth $2,202,208 over the last ninety days.

Several analysts have commented on RVLV shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Revolve Group in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson started coverage on Revolve Group in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Revolve Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Revolve Group from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on Revolve Group in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.46.

About Revolve Group

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. It provides women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under a range of established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands.

