Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RXN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RXN) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.40.

A number of analysts have commented on RXN shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Rexnord from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Rexnord from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Rexnord from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Rexnord from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Rexnord from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th.

Get Rexnord alerts:

Shares of NYSE:RXN traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.27. The company had a trading volume of 236,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 766,835. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.15. The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Rexnord has a one year low of $24.24 and a one year high of $35.64.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $491.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.32 million. Rexnord had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 18.82%. Rexnord’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. Research analysts expect that Rexnord will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio is 17.30%.

In other Rexnord news, insider Kevin J. Zaba sold 2,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total value of $87,780.97. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,189 shares in the company, valued at $922,664.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Patricia M. Whaley sold 2,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $93,933.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 64,377 shares in the company, valued at $2,272,508.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 479,002 shares of company stock worth $16,162,754 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RXN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Rexnord by 9.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 417,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,489,000 after acquiring an additional 36,349 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Rexnord by 2.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,031,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $242,704,000 after acquiring an additional 160,009 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Rexnord by 6.3% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 165,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,482,000 after acquiring an additional 9,869 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new position in Rexnord in the third quarter valued at about $307,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Rexnord in the third quarter valued at about $398,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

About Rexnord

Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of engineered power transmission, aerospace, and other precision motion technology products. It operates through the Process and Motion Control, and Water Management segments. The Process and Motion Control segment designs, manufactures and markets engineered mechanical components such as gears, couplings, industrial, aerospace bearings, and seals which are used within complex systems.

Recommended Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Rexnord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexnord and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.