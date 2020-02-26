Rhoen Klinikum (ETR:RHK) Given a €17.60 Price Target at Independent Research

Rhoen Klinikum (ETR:RHK) has been assigned a €17.60 ($20.47) price target by equities researchers at Independent Research in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.29% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on RHK. Credit Suisse Group set a €16.50 ($19.19) price target on Rhoen Klinikum and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €14.30 ($16.63) price target on Rhoen Klinikum and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €19.75 ($22.97) price objective on Rhoen Klinikum and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €18.73 ($21.78).

Shares of ETR:RHK opened at €15.40 ($17.91) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.68, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Rhoen Klinikum has a 1 year low of €15.72 ($18.28) and a 1 year high of €27.40 ($31.86). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €16.64 and its 200-day moving average price is €19.15.

Rhoen Klinikum Company Profile

RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, builds, acquires, and operates primarily acute-care hospitals in Germany. Its hospitals offer treatment services primarily in the areas of cardiovascular, neurology, oncology, pulmonology, orthopedic, accident surgery; rehabilitation and nursing services to the elderly; and thoracic, tumors, and psychosomatic, as well as spinal, column, and joints diseases.

