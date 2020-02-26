Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 26,840 Shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc (NYSE:HLX)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc (NYSE:HLX) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 512,559 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,840 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.34% of Helix Energy Solutions Group worth $4,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HLX. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 80.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 393,282 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,111,000 after acquiring an additional 175,707 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 45,065 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 2,732 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 71.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 274,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,212,000 after buying an additional 114,500 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 103,106 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 25,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 293,413 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,365,000 after buying an additional 48,232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Helix Energy Solutions Group alerts:

In other news, COO Scott Andrew Sparks sold 11,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.37, for a total transaction of $110,003.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 253,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,373,814.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on HLX shares. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. TheStreet upgraded Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. ValuEngine raised Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Johnson Rice raised Helix Energy Solutions Group from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.50.

Shares of NYSE:HLX traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.31. The company had a trading volume of 20,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 898,474. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.80. Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc has a 1-year low of $6.75 and a 1-year high of $10.00.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 7.70%. The business had revenue of $170.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Profile

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

Recommended Story: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.