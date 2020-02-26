Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 3,183 Shares of Tennant (NYSE:TNC)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Tennant (NYSE:TNC) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,183 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.33% of Tennant worth $4,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TNC. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Tennant in the first quarter valued at about $417,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Tennant by 264.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in Tennant by 6.1% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 13,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $960,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Tennant during the third quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Tennant by 61.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 39,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,774,000 after buying an additional 14,928 shares during the last quarter. 87.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TNC traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.37. 423 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,084. Tennant has a one year low of $56.76 and a one year high of $87.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.49 and a 200 day moving average of $74.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.68, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.22.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. Tennant had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 15.81%. The business had revenue of $294.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. Tennant’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tennant will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Tennant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.34%.

Several analysts have weighed in on TNC shares. Sidoti started coverage on shares of Tennant in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tennant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Dougherty & Co started coverage on shares of Tennant in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

In other Tennant news, CEO Chris Killingstad sold 12,843 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.38, for a total value of $955,262.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,008 shares in the company, valued at $12,496,435.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Donal L. Mulligan sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,044 shares in the company, valued at $963,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,942 shares of company stock worth $2,132,911 over the last 90 days. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tennant Company designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment worldwide. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and outdoor cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, specialty surface coatings, and asset management solutions.

