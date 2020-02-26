Rhumbline Advisers Boosts Holdings in Alexander & Baldwin Inc (NYSE:ALEX)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin Inc (NYSE:ALEX) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 237,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,732 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.33% of Alexander & Baldwin worth $4,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ALEX. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 4.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,829,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,554,000 after buying an additional 86,180 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 182.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 138,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,189,000 after buying an additional 89,128 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 161.8% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 104,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,566,000 after buying an additional 64,700 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 219.4% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 21,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 14,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadinha & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin in the third quarter worth $366,000. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alexander & Baldwin alerts:

ALEX traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $21.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,104,785. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.66. Alexander & Baldwin Inc has a 12 month low of $20.40 and a 12 month high of $25.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.82 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

In related news, Director Stanley M. Kuriyama sold 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.65, for a total value of $136,395.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 334,136 shares in the company, valued at $7,234,044.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alexander & Baldwin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st.

Alexander & Baldwin Company Profile

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc is Hawai`i's premier commercial real estate company and the state's foremost owner of grocery-anchored retail centers. A&B is a fully integrated real estate investment trust and owns, operates and manages approximately 3.5 million square feet of primarily retail and industrial space in Hawai`i, and is a major landowner in the state.

Recommended Story: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Alexander & Baldwin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexander & Baldwin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.