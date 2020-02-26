Rhumbline Advisers Boosts Holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,056 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,699 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.31% of Berkshire Hills Bancorp worth $5,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 30,402 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 15,606 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 66,059 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 67.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 44,081 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 17,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. 72.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BHLB shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.75.

NYSE:BHLB traded up $0.17 on Wednesday, reaching $26.52. 343 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 187,407. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.00 and a 12 month high of $33.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.59.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $114.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.50 million. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 7.81%. Equities analysts anticipate that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a positive change from Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.00%.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Profile

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

