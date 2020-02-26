Rhumbline Advisers Boosts Holdings in Installed Building Products Inc (NYSE:IBP)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Installed Building Products Inc (NYSE:IBP) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,619 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,303 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.23% of Installed Building Products worth $4,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 60,574 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,472,000 after buying an additional 12,807 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products during the 3rd quarter worth $3,681,000. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 14,506 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products during the 3rd quarter worth $5,753,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 51,369 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,945,000 after purchasing an additional 13,103 shares during the last quarter. 70.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on IBP shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Installed Building Products from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine cut Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Installed Building Products in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Installed Building Products in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.41.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 51,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.32, for a total value of $3,779,426.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,490,483.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 25.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of IBP stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.28. The stock had a trading volume of 2,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,368. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.10, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.14. Installed Building Products Inc has a 1-year low of $42.71 and a 1-year high of $80.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.04 and its 200-day moving average is $66.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

Installed Building Products Company Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

