Rhumbline Advisers Boosts Holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd (NYSE:WTM)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd (NYSE:WTM) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 422 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.14% of White Mountains Insurance Group worth $5,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in White Mountains Insurance Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $538,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 203.5% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,195 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 7,136 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,960,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. 84.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of White Mountains Insurance Group stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $1,120.00. 9 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,678. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd has a 52 week low of $903.50 and a 52 week high of $1,168.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,125.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,096.71.

White Mountains Insurance Group Company Profile

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurances services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, MediaAlpha and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

