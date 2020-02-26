Rhumbline Advisers Boosts Stake in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 430,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,081 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.08% of PG&E worth $4,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in PG&E during the 4th quarter worth $260,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in PG&E by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in PG&E by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 697,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,577,000 after purchasing an additional 62,770 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in PG&E during the 4th quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Creative Planning grew its stake in PG&E by 110.5% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 41,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 21,591 shares in the last quarter. 81.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PG&E alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PCG traded down $0.17 on Wednesday, hitting $17.40. 1,222,075 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,212,554. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.88 and its 200 day moving average is $11.13. The company has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a PE ratio of -1.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.56. PG&E Co. has a 1-year low of $3.55 and a 1-year high of $25.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.33.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. PG&E had a positive return on equity of 21.88% and a negative net margin of 44.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($13.24) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that PG&E Co. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on PG&E from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Mizuho raised PG&E from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Wolfe Research reissued a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of PG&E in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Cfra raised PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.08.

About PG&E

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers in northern and central California, the United States. The company's electricity distribution network consists of approximately 107,000 circuit miles of distribution lines, 50 transmission switching substations, and 769 distribution substations; and electricity transmission network comprises approximately 18,000 circuit miles of interconnected transmission lines and 84 electric transmission substations.

See Also: What is a resistance level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG).

Receive News & Ratings for PG&E Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PG&E and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.