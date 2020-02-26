Rhumbline Advisers Boosts Stock Holdings in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,297 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,005 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.21% of Inter Parfums worth $4,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. 6 Meridian boosted its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 2.2% in the third quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 8,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 5,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 5,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. 54.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Philippe Benacin sold 8,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.52, for a total value of $613,594.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,184 shares in the company, valued at $224,535.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jean Madar sold 3,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total value of $278,719.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,980 shares in the company, valued at $278,719.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,784 shares of company stock valued at $1,486,876. 44.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IPAR. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Inter Parfums from $82.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. BidaskClub cut Inter Parfums from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Inter Parfums from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.75.

IPAR traded down $1.01 on Wednesday, reaching $59.71. 2,050 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,393. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 31.15, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.42 and a fifty-two week high of $81.40.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Lanvin, Montblanc, Paul Smith, Repetto, Rochas, S.T.

