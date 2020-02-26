Rhumbline Advisers Buys 4,183 Shares of EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,183 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.35% of EnPro Industries worth $4,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paradice Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of EnPro Industries by 1.2% in the third quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 773,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,085,000 after acquiring an additional 8,801 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in EnPro Industries by 1.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 609,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,875,000 after purchasing an additional 7,088 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in EnPro Industries by 83.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 346,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,204,000 after purchasing an additional 157,778 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in EnPro Industries by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 107,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,160,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in EnPro Industries by 222.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 80,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,381,000 after purchasing an additional 55,503 shares in the last quarter. 92.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NPO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of EnPro Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EnPro Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded EnPro Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th.

EnPro Industries stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.09. The stock had a trading volume of 30,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,935. EnPro Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.43 and a 1 year high of $75.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.82.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.27. EnPro Industries had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The firm had revenue of $286.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that EnPro Industries, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. This is an increase from EnPro Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.58%.

EnPro Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered industrial products worldwide. The company's Sealing Products segment offers metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; flange sealing and isolation products; pipeline casing spacers/isolators; casing end seals; and modular sealing systems for sealing pipeline penetrations.

