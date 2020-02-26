Rhumbline Advisers Buys 6,483 Shares of Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,745 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,483 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.33% of Sykes Enterprises worth $4,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYKE. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its position in Sykes Enterprises by 10.3% in the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 35,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in Sykes Enterprises in the third quarter valued at approximately $450,000. CNA Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Sykes Enterprises in the third quarter valued at approximately $690,000. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Sykes Enterprises in the third quarter valued at approximately $424,000. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sykes Enterprises in the third quarter valued at approximately $233,000. 90.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SYKE shares. Sidoti lowered shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.33.

SYKE stock traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.47. The stock had a trading volume of 21,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,068. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $24.54 and a 1-year high of $38.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.16.

About Sykes Enterprises

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides multichannel demand generation and global customer engagement services. Its customer care services include handling billing inquiries and claims, activating customer accounts, resolving complaints, cross-selling/up-selling, and prequalifying and warranty management, as well as providing health information and dispatching roadside assistance.

