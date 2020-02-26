Rhumbline Advisers Buys 6,741 Shares of Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 136,025 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,741 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.37% of Benchmark Electronics worth $4,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Benchmark Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Benchmark Electronics in the 3rd quarter valued at $111,000. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 8,762 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Benchmark Electronics during the 3rd quarter worth $273,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of Benchmark Electronics during the 4th quarter worth $335,000. 95.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Benchmark Electronics alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BHE shares. Sidoti raised Benchmark Electronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Lake Street Capital started coverage on Benchmark Electronics in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company.

Benchmark Electronics stock traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.85. 64,792 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 327,381. The firm has a market capitalization of $983.11 million, a PE ratio of 48.02 and a beta of 0.90. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.94 and a fifty-two week high of $37.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.60.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). Benchmark Electronics had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 4.91%. The business had revenue of $508.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. Benchmark Electronics’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Benchmark Electronics Company Profile

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and advanced manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company offers engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing, and automation equipment design and build services.

Further Reading: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE).

Receive News & Ratings for Benchmark Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benchmark Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.