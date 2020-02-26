Rhumbline Advisers Cuts Stock Position in Amc Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AMCX)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its position in Amc Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AMCX) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,973 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.21% of Amc Networks worth $4,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Amc Networks during the 1st quarter worth $128,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Amc Networks by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 414,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,544,000 after acquiring an additional 22,683 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Amc Networks during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,546,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Amc Networks by 152.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amc Networks during the 3rd quarter worth about $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Amc Networks alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AMCX shares. Imperial Capital lowered their price objective on Amc Networks from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 25th. ValuEngine raised Amc Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Bank of America downgraded Amc Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.96 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Amc Networks from $60.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Amc Networks from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.71.

Shares of AMCX stock traded down $1.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $31.83. 21,177 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 484,551. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.04. Amc Networks Inc has a 1 year low of $32.84 and a 1 year high of $68.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.71.

Amc Networks Profile

AMC Networks Inc owns and operates various cable television's brands delivering content to audiences, and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other. The National Networks segment operates five distributed entertainment programming networks under the AMC, WE tv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV names in high definition and standard definition formats.

Featured Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Amc Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amc Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.