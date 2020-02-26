Rhumbline Advisers Grows Position in Antero Midstream Corp (NYSE:AM)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Antero Midstream Corp (NYSE:AM) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 645,477 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,723 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.13% of Antero Midstream worth $4,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Antero Midstream during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Antero Midstream in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Antero Midstream in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. 67.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Antero Midstream news, insider K. Phil Yoo sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.51, for a total transaction of $90,200.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AM shares. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Antero Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday. Citigroup cut their price objective on Antero Midstream from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.25 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Antero Midstream from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their target price on Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.33.

NYSE AM traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.48. 1,481,265 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,901,932. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Antero Midstream Corp has a 12-month low of $4.26 and a 12-month high of $14.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.58, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.48.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The pipeline company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.52). Antero Midstream had a positive return on equity of 15.01% and a negative net margin of 44.80%. The company had revenue of $239.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.58 million. As a group, analysts expect that Antero Midstream Corp will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.3075 per share. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 27.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is 98.40%.

Antero Midstream Company Profile

Antero Midstream Corporation owns and operates midstream energy assets servicing rich gas production in North America. It owns and operates an integrated system of natural gas gathering pipelines, compression stations, processing and fractionation plants, and water handling and treatment assets in the Marcellus Shale and Utica Shale basins.

