Rhumbline Advisers Has $4.75 Million Holdings in Renewable Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:REGI)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Renewable Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:REGI) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 176,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 8,623 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.45% of Renewable Energy Group worth $4,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Renewable Energy Group by 2.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,698 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,299,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Renewable Energy Group by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital boosted its position in Renewable Energy Group by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 86,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after buying an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Renewable Energy Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $498,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Renewable Energy Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,001,000.

REGI has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:REGI traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.44. The company had a trading volume of 111,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 567,085. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -9.87 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Renewable Energy Group Inc has a one year low of $9.90 and a one year high of $31.50.

Renewable Energy Group Company Profile

Renewable Energy Group, Inc produces cleaner and lower carbon transportation fuels. The company utilizes an integrated production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

