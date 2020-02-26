Rhumbline Advisers Has $4.75 Million Stake in Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:Z)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:Z) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,327 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Zillow Group were worth $4,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Zillow Group by 279.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new position in Zillow Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zillow Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zillow Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Zillow Group by 760.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,987 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Z traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.13. 54,929 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,800,768. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 2.90. Zillow Group Inc has a twelve month low of $28.47 and a twelve month high of $66.68. The company has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.42 and a beta of 0.69.

In other news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,072,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Lloyd D. Frink sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total transaction of $185,976.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 3,271,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,857,901.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on Z. TheStreet upgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. BidaskClub raised Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine lowered Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Zillow Group from $40.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.33.

Zillow Group Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

