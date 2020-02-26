Rhumbline Advisers Has $4.81 Million Position in Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,255 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.13% of Envestnet worth $4,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Envestnet by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 4,133 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Envestnet during the fourth quarter valued at $3,032,000. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in shares of Envestnet during the fourth quarter valued at $675,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 88,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,153,000 after purchasing an additional 4,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Envestnet during the fourth quarter valued at $1,113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ENV shares. DA Davidson downgraded Envestnet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Envestnet from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Compass Point downgraded Envestnet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sandler O’Neill upgraded Envestnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Envestnet from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.33.

Envestnet stock traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.48. The company had a trading volume of 5,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,677. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Envestnet Inc has a 52 week low of $51.00 and a 52 week high of $87.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.74 and a 200-day moving average of $66.59. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -227.09 and a beta of 1.78.

In other news, insider Matthew Majoros sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total transaction of $99,008.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $880,959.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William Crager sold 9,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.55, for a total value of $650,675.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 232,078 shares in the company, valued at $16,605,180.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 165,238 shares of company stock worth $11,913,939. 4.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Envestnet Company Profile

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet and Envestnet | Yodlee segments. The company's product and services suites include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; Envestnet | Retirement Solutions, which offer a suite of services for advisor-sold retirement plans; and Envestnet | Portfolio Management Consultants that provide research, due diligence, and consulting services to assist advisors in creating investment solutions for their clients, and patented portfolio overlay and tax optimization services.

