Rhumbline Advisers Has $4.90 Million Stock Position in FGL Holdings (NYSE:FG)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in FGL Holdings (NYSE:FG) by 100.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 460,266 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 230,476 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.21% of FGL worth $4,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of FGL by 9,490.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,033,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,464 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of FGL in the 4th quarter worth approximately $183,000. Texas Permanent School Fund bought a new stake in shares of FGL in the 4th quarter worth approximately $919,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of FGL by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 165,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 65,565 shares during the period. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new stake in shares of FGL in the 4th quarter worth approximately $426,000. 72.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FGL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of FGL in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded FGL from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $10.50 in a report on Monday, February 10th. TheStreet upgraded FGL from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group lowered FGL from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.25.

Shares of NYSE FG traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.88. 36,790 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,188,928. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. FGL Holdings has a 52 week low of $6.31 and a 52 week high of $12.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.23.

FGL Holdings sells individual life insurance products and annuities in the United States. The company offers deferred annuities, including fixed indexed annuity contracts and fixed rate annuity contracts; immediate annuities; and life insurance products. It also provides reinsurance on asset intensive, long duration life, and annuity liabilities, such as fixed, deferred and payout annuities, long-term care, group long-term disability, and cash value life insurance.

